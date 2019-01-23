Forager Headed to Switch and PS4 - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer HopFrog announced open-world adventure and exploration game, Forager, is headed to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game was previously announced for Windows PC.

View a trailer below from 4:50 to 6:24:





Here is an overview of the game:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by exploration, farming, and crafting games such as Stardew Valley, Terraria, and The Legend of Zelda.

Key Features:

Gather, collect and manage resources.

Craft useful items & structures.

Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore.

Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints.

Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons!

Achieve anything you want! The choice is yours, you set your own goals to work towards!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles