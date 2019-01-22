Cuphead Producer: 'Ideas We Have for the Next Game are Pretty Epic' - News

Studio MDHR producer and artist Maja Moldenhauer in a recent video teased the ideas the developer has for its next game are "pretty epic."

"I’m just really loving what we do and the ideas we have for the next game are pretty epic," said Moldenhauer.

View the video below:

Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC, while Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will release in 2019 and features new levels, bosses, weapons and playable character, Ms. Chalice.

