Resident Evil 2 Leon ’98 and Claire '98 DLC Costumes and The Ghost Survivors Mode Announced

Capcom has announced two new costumes for Resident Evil 2 - Leon ’98 and Claire '98. The publisher also announced The Ghost Survivors mode will be available post launch as a free update.

Leon ’98 and Claire ’98 Costumes:

Users who purchase a Resident Evil 2 original design Japanese PlayStation Store card, which will be released in limited supply, will receive the bonus “Leon ’98” and “Clare ’98” costumes. Everyone else will be able to download the costumes free of charge starting March 22.

The Ghost Survivors:

“The Ghost Survivors” is a new game mode that will be released asa a free update. In it, players will be able to enjoy a “what if?” side story where three sub-characters (the mayor’s daughter, Robert Kendo, and a mysterious U.S.S. member) did not suffer at the hands of misfortune. New enemies specifically created for this mode will also appear.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

