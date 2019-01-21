Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo Tops 2.4 Million Downloads - News

The Resident Evil 2 1-Shot demo has been downloaded more than 2.4 million times, according to the official Resident Evil website. The figure as of the time of this writing sits at 2,402,376 players.

26 percent of the people who have played the demo have completed it.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

