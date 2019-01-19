Quantcast
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Topped the eShop Charts in Japan for 2018

by William D'Angelo , posted 48 minutes ago

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling game on the Nintendo eShop in 2018, despite being available for less than one month. 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the second best-selling game, followed by Overcooked! 2, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Party.

 

Check out the top 30 best-selling retail releases on the eShop below:

  1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Overcooked! 2
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Super Mario Party
  6. Octopath Traveler
  7. Kirby Star Allies
  8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
  9. Minecraft
  10. Mario Tennis Aces
  11. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  12. Undertale
  13. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
  14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  15. Super Mario Odyssey
  16. FIFA 18
  17. 1-2-Switch
  18. Bayonetta
  19. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
  20. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  21. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  22. Dragon Quest Builders
  23. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  24. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  25. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
  26. Super Bomberman R
  27. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  28. Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
  29. DEEMO
  30. ARMS

Check out the top 30 best-selling digital only releases on the eShop below:

  1. Human: Fall Flat 
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Puyo Puyo eSports
  4. Overcooked! Special Edition 
  5. Hollow Knight 
  6. Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou
  7. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
  8. Dragon Quest X All-In-One Package
  9. Minna de Kuuki Yomi
  10. Wizard of Legend 
  11. Dead Cells
  12. ICEY 
  13. Resident Evil Revelations 2 
  14. Snipperclips: Cut it out, together 
  15. Mom Hid My Game! 
  16. Golf Story 
  17. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD 
  18. Detention 
  19. Senran Kagura Reflexions 
  20. Gorogoa
  21. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 
  22. Ultimate Chicken Horse 
  23. Guns, Gore & Cannoli 
  24. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 
  25. Nine Parchments 
  26. EARTH WARS
  27. Valkyria Chronicles 
  28. The Escapists 2 
  29. Ikaruga 
  30. Voxel Shot 

