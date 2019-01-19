Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Topped the eShop Charts in Japan for 2018 - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling game on the Nintendo eShop in 2018, despite being available for less than one month.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the second best-selling game, followed by Overcooked! 2, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Party.

Check out the top 30 best-selling retail releases on the eShop below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overcooked! 2 Splatoon 2 Super Mario Party Octopath Traveler Kirby Star Allies Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Minecraft Mario Tennis Aces The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Undertale Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 18 1-2-Switch Bayonetta Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Dragon Quest Builders 2 Dragon Quest Builders Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Super Bomberman R Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle DEEMO ARMS

Check out the top 30 best-selling digital only releases on the eShop below:

Human: Fall Flat Stardew Valley Puyo Puyo eSports Overcooked! Special Edition Hollow Knight Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros. Dragon Quest X All-In-One Package Minna de Kuuki Yomi Wizard of Legend Dead Cells ICEY Resident Evil Revelations 2 Snipperclips: Cut it out, together Mom Hid My Game! Golf Story NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD Detention Senran Kagura Reflexions Gorogoa Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Ultimate Chicken Horse Guns, Gore & Cannoli Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Nine Parchments EARTH WARS Valkyria Chronicles The Escapists 2 Ikaruga Voxel Shot

