KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! DRPG Gets Opening Movie & More Characters - News

/ 460 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Entergram has released the lovely opening movie for KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! The Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathered Adventurers, a dungeon RPG coming ay end of March for the PS4 and PSVita in Japan.

The song used is called Stand Up! and is performed by voice actress Machico.

4 Gamer has also revealed additional party members that are going to be featured in the game.

YunYun, a witch who sees Megumin as her arch-rival. She's talented, but too ordinary for her tribe.

Kris, a thief acquainted with Darkness. She taught Kazuma theft-related skills

Wiz, a shopkeeper in Accel town. She's a hard worker but lacks business sense.

Mitsurugi, a handsome knight with a strong sense of justice. He wields the demon sword Gram.

Vanir, a masked demon interested in humanity's evil desires.

Ran, an adventurer roaming in Accel town. She knows Kazuma from a former job.

More Articles