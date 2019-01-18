Overkill's The Walking Dead Delayed on PS4 and Xbox One - News

Starbreeze has delayed the release of Overkill's The Walking Dead on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from February 2019 to a to be determined date.

The publisher will release "further information regarding the future release will be announced at a later date."





Overkill's The Walking Dead had poor sales at launch and was quickly discounted by 50 percent.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

