Shadow of the Tomb Raider The Nightmare DLC Launches January 22 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix announced The Nightmare DLC for Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on January 22. "Lara croft faces off against familiar enemies and fallen friends" in the DLC.

Journey through “The Nightmare” on January 22nd as Lara Croft faces off against familiar enemies and fallen friends. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ouRPCGv538 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 15, 2019

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



