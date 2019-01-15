Team Sonic Racing Adds Eggman, Metal Sonic and Zavok as Racers - News

SEGA announced that Vector the Eggman, Metal Sonic and Zavok will be playable racers in Team Sonic Racing. The three of them make up Team Eggman.

Here is an overview of the three racers:

Eggman [Technique] – Also known as Dr. Ivo Robotnik. He is he main archenemy of Sonic, with a personal goal of achieving world domination.

– Also known as Dr. Ivo Robotnik. He is he main archenemy of Sonic, with a personal goal of achieving world domination. Metal Sonic [Speed] – One of Eggman’s lethal creations, this cold, violent machine aims to prove that he’s the better hedgehog between him and the Blue Blur.

– One of Eggman’s lethal creations, this cold, violent machine aims to prove that he’s the better hedgehog between him and the Blue Blur. Zavok [Heavy] – The leader of the Deadly Six, a demon-like being that continues to battle Sonic and friends whenever the opportunity arises.

Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 21, 2019.

