Intruders: Hide and Seek PS4 Release Date Revealed - News

posted 7 hours ago

Daedalic Entertainment announced it will publish Tessera Studios' first-person stealth game, Intruders: Hide and Seek, for the PlayStation 4 on February 13. It will also have support for PlayStation VR.

Here is an overview of the game:

Intruders: Hide and Seek is a first-person stealth game, an intense thriller combining intense psychological terror with the point of view of a defenseless boy.

In this new, PlayStation VR-compatible experience, you become Ben, the eldest of the Richter family children. While on vacation at a country house, you’re the witness to three dangerous intruders slipping into the house and taking your parents hostage.

With your parents restrained and your sister hiding, you’re stuck in the house with the intruders. You’ll have to find the way to save your family while you figure out who the three assailants are and what they want.

You cannot run away or confront them. Your only option is… to hide.

Key Features:

Experience a realistic hostage drama.

Look through the eyes of a ten year old boy and feel the stunning immersion.

Think twice about your steps, it could be your last.

Four hours of an exciting and breathtaking atmosphere.

Witness strange events but stay focused.

