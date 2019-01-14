Mario Maintains a Strong Lead in the First French Charts of 2019 - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 13 hours ago / 929 Views
SELL has published the French top five of the very first week of 2019. The change of year didn't really bring a change in situation and the ranking is more or less the same as it was last week, with the exception being Super Mario Odyssey ousting Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu from the top sellers.
Top sellers per system are as follows. These also remain generally unchanged from last week, except for Assassin's Creed Odyssey sneaking back onto the Xbox One podium.
PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Nintendo Switch
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario Kart 7
- Yokai Watch 3
- Luigi's Mansion
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2019
