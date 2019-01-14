Devotion Gets Steam Release Date - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Red Candle Games announced the first-person horror game, Devotion, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 13.

We're excited to announce that #Devotion還願 will be out on Feb 19, on Steam!



Explore a 1980s Taiwan apartment complex lost in time gradually shifts into a nightmare. Delve into a family’s past and witness their devotion.



Watch on Youtube｜https://t.co/hflurxkiMM — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) January 13, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Devotion is a first-person atmospheric horror game set in 1980s Taiwan.

“Be careful what you pray for…”

The story centers around a seemingly ordinary family of three that lived in an old apartment complex. Explore the nostalgic house in the 80s where religion plays a significant role in their daily life. When one day the same house that once filled with joy and love had turned into a hell-like nightmare, and by venturing in the haunted and confined space, each puzzle leads you closer to the mysteries nested deep inside.

History:

Devotion is Red Candle Games’ second title since the release of Detention. While team members each has their own creative perspectives, they all share the same emotions and feelings towards the land they called home. By utilizing the medium of gaming, they hope to tell a story that happens around the place we are all familiar with – home.

Key Features:

First person 3D psychological horror game.

Puzzle-solving adventurer with immersive playing experience.

Realistic artstyle reconstructing the 1980s Taiwanese lifestyle.

Atmospheric sound design inspired by Taiwanese folk culture (Taoist mantra / ritual music).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles