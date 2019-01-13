Bandai Namco Trademarks Shining Soldiers - News

Bandai Namco in Japan has filed a trademark for Shining Soldiers.

Gematsu believes that Shining Soldiers could be a subtitle for a new Saint Seiya game. The most recent games in the series are Saint Seiya: Brave Soldiers and Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul. Both were released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

