Kingdom Hearts III Launch Update Schedule Announced

Square Enix has revealed the launch update schedule for Kingdom Hearts III.

Check out the schedule below:

January 29:

Update 1.01 (several data fixes)

Memory Archive (videos) – The Memory Archive option will be added to the game's title menu and can be viewed at any time.

January 30:

Epilogue (video) – Players will need to have completed Kingdom Hearts III and seen the ending to view this video.

January 31:

Secret (video) – The epilogue and secret movie are video content that will enhance player's enjoyment of the world of Kingdom Hearts .

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

