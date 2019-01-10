Analyst: PS5 and Next Gen Xbox to be Announced at E3 2020 - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

IDC analyst Lewis Ward speaking with GamingBolt predicts Microsoft and Sony will announce their next generation consoles at E3 2020.

"Not if 2019 gets a modest hardware refresh, as I expect from Microsoft and Sony, and sees a middle-of-the-road slate of AAA exclusives," said Ward. "If the plan is to give this assumed hardware refresh two years of runway before next-gen systems arrive, then 2020’s E3 is when Sony and Microsoft will be unveiling their new systems."





Ward believes the next generation Xbox and PlayStation 5 will be more traditional and not a hybrid like the Nintendo Switch.

"I’m thinking PS5 and the next-gen Xbox won’t have built-in screens and will have disc drives," he said.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles