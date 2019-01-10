War Tech Fighters Headed to NS, PS4 and X1 in Q2 2019 - News

Publisher Blowfish Studios announced it will release Drakkar Dev's mech action game, War Tech Fighters, to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q2 2019. The game is currently available for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Travelling across the galaxy, the rebel colonies of Hebos and Ares join forces to battle against the Zatros empire with the deadliest weapons ever built – War Techs. Taking space combat to a whole new level, War Techs are giant mechs that combine cold precision and state of the art technology in the battlefields of space.

War Tech Fighters is a space action game that combines the spectacular action of Japanese Anime with Hollywood Blockbusters. Configure, upgrade and customize your War Tech and dive into battle to fight back the Zatronian forces and save your galaxy!

Key Features:

Fully Equipped War Tech – Destroy your enemies in long-range combat with guns and missiles, or get up close and personal with swords and shields.

– Destroy your enemies in long-range combat with guns and missiles, or get up close and personal with swords and shields. Dual camera view – play and fight in Third or First person.

– play and fight in Third or First person. Customization – Hundreds and thousands of combinations of mech parts, weapons, and colors to truly stand out on the battlefield.

– Hundreds and thousands of combinations of mech parts, weapons, and colors to truly stand out on the battlefield. Perks – Tailor your fighting style with perks included in swords and shields

– Tailor your fighting style with perks included in swords and shields Upgrades – Three base robot sets, each with specific bonuses, and over 180 upgradable robot parts.

– Three base robot sets, each with specific bonuses, and over 180 upgradable robot parts. Research & Development – Research new upgrade projects to enhance your War Tech, and develop weapons ranging from missile launchers to anti-matter cannons.

– Research new upgrade projects to enhance your War Tech, and develop weapons ranging from missile launchers to anti-matter cannons. Level Up – Gain experience through combat to level up your War Tech pilot to gain improved attack and defence bonuses.

– Gain experience through combat to level up your War Tech pilot to gain improved attack and defence bonuses. Unlockable Special Projects – Explore space and collect hidden project parts to gain access to new War Tech sets, new swords, new shields and research projects.

– Explore space and collect hidden project parts to gain access to new War Tech sets, new swords, new shields and research projects. Intense Single-Player Missions – Experience the first 33 missions of Captain Nathan Romanis’ battle across the galaxy.

– Experience the first 33 missions of Captain Nathan Romanis’ battle across the galaxy. Simulator Bridge – Train your War Tech by replaying missions, or take on special Challenges to gain experience and add-ons to improve your machine.

– Train your War Tech by replaying missions, or take on special Challenges to gain experience and add-ons to improve your machine. Survival Mode – Test yourself to the limit in three deadly infinite survival arenas, and walk away with special rewards. Compete with other players trying to reach the top in a global leaderboard.

