Switch Tops 2 Million Units Sold in France - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sales for the Nintendo Switch in France has hit a new milestone, according to Le Figaro. The hybrid console sold 1.13 million units in 2018 to bring its lifetime total in the country to 2.04 million units. Sales during the holiday season were on par with the Wii, with weeks where it sold over 100,000 units.

Nintendo's other platform, the 3DS, continues to decline as it sold 254,000 units in 2018, down from 507,000 units in 2017. The handheld has sold 5.5 million units to date.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the third best-selling game in 2018 on the combined platforms chart at retail. It sold 700,000 units in 2018 and has sold 1.2 million units to date.

Super Mario Party, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have sold more than 400,000 units lifetime.

