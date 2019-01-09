Catherine Classic Rated in Germany - News

A rating by the Australian Classification for Catherine Classic was spotted last week. The game has now been rated for Windows PC by the German USK.

Catherine Classic is likely a re-release of the original Catherine and not the updated version Catherine: Full Body.

