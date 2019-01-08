Pachter Predicts Nintendo to Release Handheld Only Switch in 2019, PS4 and Xbox One Price Cut - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in an interview with GamingBolt has predicted Nintendo will release a handheld only model of the Nintendo Switch. He expects the Joycons to be integrated into the tablet, as well as a drop in price.

"Nintendo may position it as a reinvented Switch," said Pachter. "My guess is that Nintendo will take the Switch and get rid of the 'Switch' part, so it’ll be handheld only. They’ll probably just make the Joycons part of the integrated body of the tablet, and probably drop the price. Get rid of the docking station, and the external power supply- just turn the thing into a handheld that’s rechargeable with a power cord, you know, like a normal handheld, and charge $200 for it."





Pachter expects Microsoft and Sony to drop the price of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, respectively.

"So they do that, Sony can probably cut the price, Microsoft probably will cut the price," he said. "You’ll probably get a $199 Xbox and a $249 PlayStation, and a $199 Switch that’s handheld only, and that’ll probably be enough to drive unit demand to keep it constant year-over-year."

Pachter was asked if a Switch Pro would release in 2019 that would be similar to the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One, however, he doesn't expect one so soon.

"Not in 2019, zero chance," said Pachter. "Sure, there’s a chance in a few years, but not next year."

