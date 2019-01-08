PS4 Lifetime Sales Top 91.6 Million Units by End of 2018 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 91.6 million units as of December 31, 2018. More than 5.6 million units were sold during the 2018 holiday season.

More than 50.7 million PlayStation 4 games were sold worldwide during the holiday season to bring the lifetime games sold on the console at 876 million units.





"Thanks to the continued support from our fans during the holiday season, we are pleased to announce that PS4 has reached 91.6 million units globally. We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018," said John Kodera, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones. This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4. As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world."

Marvel’s Spider-Man launched in September 2018 and has sold over nine million units worldwide as of November 25, 2018.

