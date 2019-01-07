God Wars Ships 200,000 Units Worldwide - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer Kadokawa Games announced God Wars: Future Past and God Wars: The Complete Legend have surpassed 200,000 units shipped worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

God Wars: Future Past is available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, while God Wars: The Complete Legend is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

God Wars 2 is currently in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles