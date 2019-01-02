Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops UK Charts in Final Week of 2018 - News

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained at the top spot on the UK charts, according to UKIE and Chart-Track for the week ending December 29. This is the final week of sales for 2018.

There were no new titles this week on the charts and there are no major releases until later in January. It is likely the top 10 won't be changing that much for the start of 2019.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Marvel's Spider-Man

