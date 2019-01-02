Gran Turismo Dev Polyphony Opens New Studio - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 929 Views
The developer for the Gran Turismo franchise, Polyphony Digital, announced it has opened up a new studio in the Ueno district of Tokyo. It is the developers third studio in Japan and fifth worldwide. The other studios are located in Los Angeles and Amsterdam.
The recruitment page for the new studio says it was set up in Ueno due to "its proximity to the Tokyo University of the Arts." Several students from the university are working for the new studio part time to support other Polyphony Digital studios.
Thanks GamingBolt.
3 Comments
Bloody hell they have FIVE studios?!
And yet Sony doesn't give LoD a single one!
- +1
Why give a studio to a game that nobody wants? *Puts fighting gloves on* :P
- 0
Thats a step in the right direction, as I always felt they were understaffed for the amount of money they make. Apparently this brings the total to 170.
Wow that's shockingly low! But why would they pay rent for five offices when they could easily fit 170 people in one?
- +2
You have to remember they are a racing game developer ,so their basic development needs don't change , and the reason they are opening other small studios is it gives them easy access to the art students, who gain good hands on workforce prep a wage and hone their skills in a real world environment. Polophony get to produce art assets while spotting future talent in a workplace , sure is different to the use of outside contract artists.
- +1
That makes sense. The only other advantage I can think of is having studios in different timezones would let them work around the clock.
- +1
I had no idea they had 5 studios under PD, now bring us GT7.