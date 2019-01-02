Gran Turismo Dev Polyphony Opens New Studio - News

The developer for the Gran Turismo franchise, Polyphony Digital, announced it has opened up a new studio in the Ueno district of Tokyo. It is the developers third studio in Japan and fifth worldwide. The other studios are located in Los Angeles and Amsterdam.





The recruitment page for the new studio says it was set up in Ueno due to "its proximity to the Tokyo University of the Arts." Several students from the university are working for the new studio part time to support other Polyphony Digital studios.

