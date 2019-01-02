Feudal Alloy Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Attu Games announced the action adventure game, Feudal Alloy, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on January 17. It will also launch "very soon" for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the release trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Feudal Alloy is an epic action adventure featuring fish-controlled medieval robots!

Explore an unusual medieval world with a fish-controlled robot, Attu. Improve your combat techniques and skills by smashing many kinds of mechanical creatures in a beautiful hand-drawn world.

Attu is an ordinary farmer robot who lives in a small cottage in sunflower fields. He had been living a simple but pleasant life until a bunch of outlaws attacked the village, stole their oil supplies and burnt his house.

Fortunately, he managed to grab his old sword and fled into the woods.

Get lost and discover a huge interconnected world, filled with a wide range of enemies, bosses, skills, and equipment. Choose which paths you take and which enemies you face. Try to defeat the evil and find your way back home.

Key Features:

Fish-controlled medieval robots!

A dynamic action-combat system with swords, grenades, dodges and other special attack moves.

A lot of different equipment that changes both player appearance and attributes.

A huge, interconnected world to explore, filled with a wide range of enemies.

Varied hand-drawn environments.

Loot, a lot of loot!

Hidden collectibles.

Secret areas.

