Best VR Game of 2018

The following nominees represent why 2018 was arguably the best year ever for VR gamers. Each of the these titles innovated within their respective genres, while at the same time forming compelling arguments for the continued importance of VR in the broader gaming landscape. Astro Bot Rescue Mission pioneered new directions in the platforming genre; Moss impressed with its well-woven tale and groundbreaking interactions between both player and protagonist, and Beat Saber and Tetris Effect gratified players in their rhythm and puzzle genre cravings.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission stood above the competition as the new benchmark for VR gaming. In eschewing the traditional logic of first-person VR gameplay, Astro Bot succeeds in innovating the platformer genre. Its third-person perspective, paired with creative level designs and an adorable protagonist, crafted a sense of immersion that players simply must experience first-hand to fully appreciate. It is hard to believe that Astro Bot began as a technical demo but, with any luck, this represents the first of several adventures for what could become a great VR mascot.

