Battlefield V Sells an Estimated 1.4 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

The first-person shooter from publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Dice - Battlefield V - sold 1,404,974 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 24.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 834,164 units sold (59%), compared to 533,885 units sold on the Xbox One (38%) and 36,925 units sold on Windows PC (3%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 620,342 units sold (44%), compared to 448,548 units sold in Europe (32%) and 107,648 units sold in Japan (8%) . Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 91,217 units in the UK, 91,748 units in Germany, and 72,567 units in France.

Here is how Battlefield V' first week sales compare to other games in the franchise: Battlefield 3 - 4.68M Battlefield 1 - 2.80M Battlefield 4 - 2.72M Battlefield: Hardline - 1.51M Battlefield V - 1.40M Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - 1.39M Battlefield: Bad Company - 0.44M

Battlefield V released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 20.

