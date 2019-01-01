Battlefield V Sells an Estimated 1.4 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,217 Views
The first-person shooter from publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Dice - Battlefield V - sold 1,404,974 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 24.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 834,164 units sold (59%), compared to 533,885 units sold on the Xbox One (38%) and 36,925 units sold on Windows PC (3%).
Here is how Battlefield V' first week sales compare to other games in the franchise:
- Battlefield 3 - 4.68M
- Battlefield 1 - 2.80M
- Battlefield 4 - 2.72M
- Battlefield: Hardline - 1.51M
- Battlefield V - 1.40M
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - 1.39M
- Battlefield: Bad Company - 0.44M
3 Comments
Well, they did tell people not to buy it.
Is this game in trouble?
It sold below Hardline, which is regarded as the worst game in the series. At the very least it's a disappointment, potentially a major bomb depending on how it did over the post-launch weeks.
- +4
They discounted it heavily in the first month so even if it sold a decent amount, I think we can already consider it a bomb.
- +1
Lower than Hardline for first week? Serves them right! And something tells me sales got worse thereafter.