Rumour - Mass Exodus of Staff at Level-5 Has Caused Project Delays

/ 886 Views

posted 21 hours ago

According to Japanese website Nifty, Japanese developer and publisher Level-5, known for series such as Professor Layton and Yokai Watch, has seen a mass exodus of employees in recent months that has left them without the manpower to finish some of their announced projects.

This rumour would fit with the news that Yokai Watch 4 has been delayed from its initially announced 'winter 2018' release date to 'spring 2019', while Inazuma Eleven Ares was delayed past May 2019, presumably as the company hires new staff to finish these games.

Although no reason was given for the exodus, the website does note that Yokai Watch 4 missing the holiday 2018 rush will undoubtedly have caused a number of lost sales for the company in terms of merchandise and toys.

