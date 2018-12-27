Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R Delayed to 2019 for Switch - News

Arc System Works announced it has delayed the Nintendo Switch version of Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R to 2019.

2018年に配信決定とお知らせしてました「GUILTY GEAR XX ΛCORE PLUS R」のNintendo Switch™版ですが、こちら現在2019年配信へ向けて進行中です。

2018年中にお届けできず大変申し訳ございませんが、続報にご期待くださいませ！ pic.twitter.com/BaqUik3Fys — アークシステムワークス公式ツイッター (@ARCSY_Event) December 27, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

First released in 2006 in arcades as Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R became a fan favorite after undergoing a tuneup to optimize each characters’ individual concept, making the “enjoyment of offense” a level deeper.

Key Features:

Full 25 character cast! Accent Core Plus marked the return of fan favorites Kliff Undersn and Justice, rounding out the cast of 25 playable characters. And in the Plus R version (this one!), they, alongside everyone else, have been fine-tuned for more competitive play!

Accent Core Plus marked the return of fan favorites Kliff Undersn and Justice, rounding out the cast of 25 playable characters. And in the Plus R version (this one!), they, alongside everyone else, have been fine-tuned for more competitive play! Modes by the Bucketload! All-time series favorite modes are back: Survival, M.O.M., Mission, and Training Modes.

All-time series favorite modes are back: Survival, M.O.M., Mission, and Training Modes. Art! Unlock over 100 artist illustrations in Gallery mode.

So Metal! The game features the Korean soundtrack, composed and contributed to the 2003 title Guilty Gear XX #Reload by renowned Korean rock artist Shin Hae Chul.

The game features the Korean soundtrack, composed and contributed to the 2003 title Guilty Gear XX #Reload by renowned Korean rock artist Shin Hae Chul. Online Multiplayer! Go up against your friends (or enemies, or strangers) in Ranked or Player matches, using the magic of the internet. Ranked matches track your wins, while Player matches don’t — so just have fun!

