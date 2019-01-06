Most Disappointing Game of 2018 - Article

High expectations going undelivered. Not exactly uncommon is it? And yet time after time gamers fall for it; indeed most of us do, at some time or another. Be it hyped derived from a spectacular trailer that ends up being highly unrepresentative of the final product, or developers who oversell the revolutionary nature of their creations, or just the fact that it's a sequel to a hitherto incredible series that ends up being just a little bit crap, each year several titles come out that thoroughly fail to deliver on expectations. Here are four of this year's worst offenders.

The Shortlist:





Fallout 76

Sea of Thieves

Metal Gear Survive

We Happy Few

The 'Winner':

Fallout 76

The warning signs for Fallout 76's spectacular fall from grace actually came quite early - almost immediately with its announcement in fact. Not only did Bethesda comprehensively fail to take heed of these warnings, the company ploughed on and made a multitude of additional unforced errors well before the game even came out. Ordinarily such a scenario would fail to make the title in question a candidate for Most Disappointing Game of the Year, since in order to be a disappointment the title needs to have a serious prospect of critical success. But Fallout 76 was treated a little differently, by virtue of the fact that it bears the name of one of the industry's most beloved franchises, has a dedicated fan base with huge expectations, and is the product of one of the modern era's more well-regarded developers.



Bethesda and Fallout have both taken a huge reputational hit from the initial release of Fallout 76. It remains to be seen if the company can turn things around for the title in the year or two to come, but for the time being Fallout 76 is a huge disappointment.

