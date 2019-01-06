Most Disappointing Game of 2018 - ArticleCraig Snow , posted 1 hour ago / 365 Views
High expectations going undelivered. Not exactly uncommon is it? And yet time after time gamers fall for it; indeed most of us do, at some time or another. Be it hyped derived from a spectacular trailer that ends up being highly unrepresentative of the final product, or developers who oversell the revolutionary nature of their creations, or just the fact that it's a sequel to a hitherto incredible series that ends up being just a little bit crap, each year several titles come out that thoroughly fail to deliver on expectations. Here are four of this year's worst offenders.
The Shortlist:
Fallout 76
Sea of Thieves
Metal Gear Survive
We Happy Few
The 'Winner':
Fallout 76
The warning signs for Fallout 76's spectacular fall from grace actually came quite early - almost immediately with its announcement in fact. Not only did Bethesda comprehensively fail to take heed of these warnings, the company ploughed on and made a multitude of additional unforced errors well before the game even came out. Ordinarily such a scenario would fail to make the title in question a candidate for Most Disappointing Game of the Year, since in order to be a disappointment the title needs to have a serious prospect of critical success. But Fallout 76 was treated a little differently, by virtue of the fact that it bears the name of one of the industry's most beloved franchises, has a dedicated fan base with huge expectations, and is the product of one of the modern era's more well-regarded developers.
Bethesda and Fallout have both taken a huge reputational hit from the initial release of Fallout 76. It remains to be seen if the company can turn things around for the title in the year or two to come, but for the time being Fallout 76 is a huge disappointment.
3 Comments
Atlas deserved both a nomination and the win. The developers advertised that as a brand new, from the ground up pirate game. It was actually a lazy, unoptimized pirate reskin of Ark: Survival Evolved, except even buggier and laggier than Ark was on release. Fallout 76 was definitely rushed and probably needed another year of development, but it's not half as ugly or half as buggy as Atlas.
True, Atlas came up too close to the end of the year, it kinda flew under everyone's radar.
Even more so than the bugs, the main reason why Atlas is the most disappointing game of 2018 is the fact that the developers misrepresented it as a brand new game when it was just a reskin. Bethesda never lied about what Fallout 76 was, they were open about it right from the start, telling people at E3 that it was a multiplayer game with no NPC's where the community would take on the role of the other human characters you encounter while playing the game. That reason alone makes Atlas the actual worst game of 2018. (And yes, I know that Bethesda lied about other stuff, such as the canvas bags in the collectors edition, but to my knowledge, they never lied about the game itself).
Honestly this was a rather easy pick. No other game here has had such a terrible fall from grace like Fallout 76. We Happy Few had promise, but there were some clear clues of problems, and the game is not in an unfixable state. Sea of Thieves lacked content at launch, but that can be solved in the long run, especially with Microsoft backing the whole thing. And MGS Survive cannot be dissapointing because noone expected anything good out of it. But the amount of crashing Fallout 76 has had to deal with (and is still dealing with) since launch is almost unprecedented.
Outside Fallout 76, I was severely disappointed by We Happy Few. Ever since Bioshock went away, I've missed those sorts of period piece meets sci-fi first person story centered experiences.