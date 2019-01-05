Best Game Nobody Played of 2018 - Article

As is always the case, especially in a year such as this, some games will unfortunately get lost and overlooked by most people regardless of their overall quality. These days there are so many amazing games being released practically every single week that there just isn't enough time for all of them to get their time in the spotlight. It's an unfortunate reality of the video game industry, and the following four games sadly never quite reached the heights that their quality would warrant.

The Shortlist:





The World Ends With You: Final Remix

Valkyria Chronicles 4

WarioWare Gold

Onrush

The Winner:

Valkyria Chronicles 4

The long-awaited fourth game in the Valkyria Chronicles series finally came out in 2018, and proved to be a critical success on par with the first game in the franchise. However, sales have not matched those of the earlier games in the series, and are seemingly tracking well below expectations, especially for such a well received title. Of course, it's still possible that Valkyria Chronicles 4 proves to be a success in the long run, but as of right now it definitely deserves to have sold more than it has.

In fact, every single one of these four titles is worth playing and it's a shame more people haven't yet experienced them. If that includes you, consider giving one or more of them a chance at some point. Valkyria Chronicles 4, as the winner of this year's Best Game Nobody Played Award, is a great place to start.

