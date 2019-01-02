Best Racing Game of 2018 - Article

While Forza Horizon 4 was always going to be the clear favourite to win this award in 2018 - thanks to the absence of Sony's Gran Turismo series and Nintendo's Mario Kart - it wasn't the only great racing game to release this year. For one, Wreckfest finally launched on PC after six long years of development, and managed to buck the trend of prolonged Early Access titles being less-than-stellar, with its Destruction Derby-esque soft modelling making for an incredibly addictive and compelling gameplay hook. Codemasters once again proved its enduring relevance in the genre, releasing possibly the company's best stab at the F1 licence to-date with F1 2018. And Ubisoft rounded out the mix with a sequel to the much-derided but fan favourite guilty pleasure The Crew.

The Shortlist:







Wreckfest

F1 2018

Forza Horizon 4

The Crew 2

The Winner:







Forza Horizon 4

While last year's racing category featured both of Sony and Microsoft's big-hitting exclusive racing series, making the competition extremely fierce, this year Microsoft's Forza off-shoot - the now more successful Forza Horizon series - was given a relatively clear run at the title. And it didn't disappoint, garnering near-universal acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Indeed it's actually the highest rated entry ever in both Forza series according to Metacritic, thanks to Playground Games once again nailing the addictive arcade-sim gameplay balance while at the same time adding in dynamic seasons to the graphical mix, making for a phenomenally beautiful open game world that's a joy to race through.

