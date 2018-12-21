A Hat in Time Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Gears for Breakfast have announced the 3D platformer, A Hat in Time, has surpassed one million units sold across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. This figure is up from 500,000 units sold in July 2018.

A Hat in Time has sold over ONE MILLION COPIES!!!



We at Gears for Breakfast are forever thankful to the amazing fans who made this possible!



๐ THANK YOU!!!! ๐ pic.twitter.com/7WeHobk9Ug — A HAT IN TIME | Gears for Breakfast (@HatInTime) December 21, 2018

A Hat in Time is also coming soon to the Nintendo Switch.

