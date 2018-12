PlayStation Store Holiday Flash Sale Discount Games Up to 30% Off - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is running a PlayStation Store Holiday Flash Sale for the Holiday season. Games have been discounted by up to 30 percent off until December 26 at 8am PT / 11am ET.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition, Just Cause 4 and more have been discounted. PlayStation Plus members can save extra on Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, Destiny 2, Overwatch Ultimate Action Pack, and more.





Here is the complete list of games on sale:

PS4 Games Title $Sale $Original BOUNDLESS $31.99 $39.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 $44.99 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE $89.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE ENHANCED $116.99 $129.99 BLACK OPS IIII/DESTINY 2/OVERWATCH ACTION PACK $95.99 $159.99 CREED: RISE TO GLORY (VR) $14.99 $29.99 DAKAR 18 $41.99 $59.99 DRAGON QUEST XI – DIGITAL EDITION OF LIGHT $35.99 $59.99 DREAM DADDY: A DAD DATING SIMULATOR $10.49 $14.99 FAR CRY 5 $23.99 $59.99 FAR CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION $27.99 $69.99 FAR CRY 5 GOLD EDITION $44.99 $89.99 FOR HONOR $9.99 $39.99 FOR HONOR MARCHING FIRE EDITION $29.99 $59.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS ULTIMATE EDITION $59.99 $119.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 GOLD EDITION $39.99 $79.99 GRIP $31.99 $39.99 GRIP DIGITAL DELUXE $34.99 $49.99 HOLLOW KNIGHT $10.49 $14.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $52.49 $69.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – GOLD EDITION $67.49 $89.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – STANDARD EDITION $47.99 $59.99 JUST DANCE 2019 $23.99 $39.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 1 $3.99 $7.99 MARK OF THE NINJA: REMASTERED $14.99 $19.99 NBA 2K19 $29.99 $59.99 NBA 2K19 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION $49.99 $99.99 NBA 2K19: 200000 VC PACK $44.99 $49.99 NBA 2K19: 450000 VC PACK $89.99 $99.99 NBA 2K19: 75000 VC PACK $17.99 $19.99 OMEN OF SORROW $34.99 $49.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: SPECIAL EDITION $69.59 $79.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: ULTIMATE EDITION $89.99 $99.99 ROAD REDEMPTION $13.99 $19.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER $29.99 $59.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – CROFT EDITION $44.99 $89.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $34.99 $69.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – SEASON PASS $20.09 $29.99 SINNER: SACRIFICE FOR REDEMPTION $13.29 $18.99 STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DIGITAL EDITION $40.19 $59.99 STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS DELUXE EDITION $53.59 $79.99 SUPER STREET: THE GAME $19.99 $39.99 THE FOREST $16.99 $19.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 5 $20.99 $29.99 TIMESPINNER $16.99 $19.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS STANDARD EDITION $14.99 $49.99 TRANSFERENCE $14.99 $24.99 VALKYRIA CHRONICLES 4 $29.99 $59.99 YAKUZA 6: THE SONG OF LIFE $29.99 $59.99

