Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets Sam Raimi Spider-Man Suit for Free Today - News

/ 716 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

If you've been wanting to play as Toby Maguire's version of Spider-Man now you can. Insomniac Games has released the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit for free starting today for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

We have a special holiday gift for #SpiderManPS4 players. Today's game update will include a highly requested suit. Hint: It's webbed and it's FREE for owners of Marvel's Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/6DLTxPFSaE — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 20, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

