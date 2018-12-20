Quantcast
Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets Sam Raimi Spider-Man Suit for Free Today - VGChartz
Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets Sam Raimi Spider-Man Suit for Free Today

Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets Sam Raimi Spider-Man Suit for Free Today - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 716 Views

If you've been wanting to play as Toby Maguire's version of Spider-Man now you can. Insomniac Games has released the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit for free starting today for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments

Mr_No
Mr_No (8 hours ago)

Saw it this morning and it impressed me. One of the reasons I love Insomniac.

  • +2
Evilms
Evilms (8 hours ago)

Excellent

  • +2
Kbbm824
Kbbm824 (2 hours ago)

Just started using it. It is gorgeous! :D

  • +1
Spike0503
Spike0503 (4 minutes ago)

Cool. If Activision made this game they'd charge $5.00 for each costume.

  • 0
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

They're really going all out on the costumes in this game. Makes me wonder what will be left for the sequel.

  • 0
ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (8 hours ago)

Yeeeeeaaaaaa i screamed like a school girl lmao This is the most wanted suit I had on ny list they waited to give it for Christmas sony should spend millions on buying insomniac those devs know how to make the customers happy

  • 0