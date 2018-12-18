Hive Jump Release Date Revealed for Switch and Xbox One - News

Developer Graphite Lab announced the weapon-packed 2D platformer, Hive Jump, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on January 11, 2019. The game is currently available for the Wii U and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You and your friends assume the role of JUMPERS, and blast your way through subterranean alien hives in chaotic run-and-gun 2D platforming action. Up to 4 Players band together (Local Multiplayer) to kill aliens, avoid traps, collect treasures and lost relics. Win the final battle against the hive queen to save the galaxy!

Key Features:

Action Platforming: Engage swarms of aliens in frenetic combat.

Avoid traps, withstand ambushes, discover treasures, rescue survivors, and more.

Procedural Levels: Jump into procedurally generated alien hives.

Level modifiers like dark levels keep you on your toes and offer constantly new challenges to overcome.

Upgradeable Sci-Fi Weapons: Pulverize aliens with pulse rifles, flamethrowers, and a variety of experimental bombs and weapons.

Co-op Multiplayer: Play single player, or 2-4 player local co-op

