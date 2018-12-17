Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Trailer Showcases the Reaper in Blackout - News

/ 320 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Treyarch have released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII that features the Reaper in Blackout. The character is available now for the PlayStation 4 and later on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Diagnostic complete. All victory conditions met đź¤–



Play as Reaper in Blackout on PS4, available now with the Black Ops Pass and other platforms to follow. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/diddbhhcYZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 15, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles