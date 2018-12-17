Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Dissonance of the Nexus Expansion Trailer Released - News

Publisher Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the Dissonance of the Nexus expansion for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. The trailer also features the Complete Edition, which will features all the expansions of the game.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition and the Dissonance of the Nexus expansion will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 17, 2019 in Japan, and in North America and Europe on January 18, 2019. Sword Art Online: Complete Edition will also launch for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2019.

