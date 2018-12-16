Quantcast
Kingdom Hearts III's Epilogue & Secret Movie Will Release at a 'Later Date' - VGChartz
Kingdom Hearts III's Epilogue & Secret Movie Will Release at a 'Later Date'

Kingdom Hearts III's Epilogue & Secret Movie Will Release at a 'Later Date' - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 586 Views

The official Kingdom Hearts Twitter have shared a message from the game's director Tetsuya Nomura, detailing that the highly anticipated title will not have its epilogue and secret movie on the disc as these will be released at a "later date" as they are the game's "biggest spoilers".

The news comes amidst fan outcry at copies of the game now being out in the wild despite the official release date being a month away. It seems the development team anticipated this may happen and so took measures to ensure that aspects of the game could not be spoiled - which seems like it was a particularly smart choice!


More Articles

1 Comments

Zkuq
Zkuq (3 hours ago)

I'm generally against not including all content on disc, but this seems like a case where it's not only acceptable but actually a good thing. It's not all great, but overall, seems like a plus to me.

  • +1