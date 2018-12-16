Kingdom Hearts III's Epilogue & Secret Movie Will Release at a 'Later Date' - News

The official Kingdom Hearts Twitter have shared a message from the game's director Tetsuya Nomura, detailing that the highly anticipated title will not have its epilogue and secret movie on the disc as these will be released at a "later date" as they are the game's "biggest spoilers".

An important message for #KingdomHearts III from Director Tetsuya Nomura: pic.twitter.com/j9aVRFTS5B — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 16, 2018

The news comes amidst fan outcry at copies of the game now being out in the wild despite the official release date being a month away. It seems the development team anticipated this may happen and so took measures to ensure that aspects of the game could not be spoiled - which seems like it was a particularly smart choice!

