Battlefield V (PS4) - Review
There are also different types of gameplay in this solo mode. Nordlys, for example, features an open and very large map in Norway's snowy lands. Stealth is required to clear the various objectives, as strong reinforcements enter the fray quickly if you're not discreet enough. Enemy IA proves to be very sharp, which makes it a challenging chapter. Still, the map is so big that there are plenty of paths and tactics to be used to overcome the German occupation.
Like the other chapters, the German point of view is interesting historically speaking. Müller puts his life in danger in nearly impossible objectives, but progressively realizes how fruitless everything he had believed in has turned out to be. The duplicity of Nazi commanders and the dangers of ideology are also shown very clearly, as they eventually ruin everything Müller had fought for. Tricky, impressive, educative and greatly rewarding, the campaign of Battlefield V proves that solo gaming should absolutely remain part of the FPS experience and not be a mere option. I only wish there were more chapters.
Tactical gameplay is key in Battlefield V, as soldier roles give several advantages. The medic can revive quickly, snipers can spot opponents and reveal them on the map, the assault class is effective against tanks, and support soldiers can resupply others. The latter is especially important in this entry because you don't fully recover your health when hit, nor do you get a lot of ammo. That is certainly welcome as it prevents a small number of players from dominating the game too much. Besides, it makes things much more realistic. Matchmaking is also fast and efficiently gathers players of a similar skill level.
The next strong feature of Battlefield V is its vast customization system. Unlike before, you can completely modify the look of your soldier, and that includes the possibility of choosing a female soldier. There's a quite wide range of outfits and helmets you can obtain with in-game credits or by completing challenges. The same goes for your equipment, since there are multiple skins and liveries for firearms.
Better yet, this feature also applies to vehicles. Tanks, for example, can get extra weapons or better parts that make them more effective, either against other tanks or against infantry. You can also opt for better mobility or faster repairs. In short, you can really build the dream-like armored unit that will fit your playstyle, and feel like a unique partner on the field.
Gorgeous, fascinating, loaded with content, more ambitious and balanced than ever, Battlefield V is the ultimate war odyssey. By bringing a compelling and meaningful campaign to the table, DICE raises the stakes against the competition. With awesome maps, plenty of game modes, equipment and gameplay variety, the multiplayer experience sets the bar incredibly high and guarantees dozens, if not hundreds of hours of fun.
VGChartz Verdict
9
Outstanding
3 Comments
I was gonna buy it, but then I realized I was too uneducated to do so.
I am interested in this game because my home town is in it. The version before it was bombed anyway. However I can't have EA getting money from me, so I'll wait until I can find a second-hand copy for 5 euro, if I ever will.
Do you live in Amsterdam?
No, Amsterdam wasn't bombed, I'm from Rotterdam. :-)
Oh. I totally forgot Rotterdam.
A great game clouded by the hate towards EA, a replica of last year's SWBF2 scenario.
:D
Dunno about this game since I couldn't care less about WW2 shooters. But SWBF2 absolutely deserved it's poor reception. They couldn't even make a game as good as the 2005 Battlefront and it was crammed full with as many microtransactions, and methods to delay progress to encourage purchase of said microtransactions, as they could possibly manage.
And if you think I'm "clouded by hate towards EA" then you're the one with clouded vision. I spend a tonne of time playing EA games.
Lol what? I said the game was clouded by the hate and you're taking it personal. I didn't say the people hating the game are clouded by anything. I played SWB2 and it was decent, nowhere near as bad as social media and the hate wagon made it out to be, in my opinion. And that's coming from someone who played the original SWBF2 for years.
