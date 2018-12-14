Kingdom Hearts III PS4 Pro Bundle Details Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released details for the Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro limited edition bundle. It will release in North America and Europe alongside the game on January 29 for $399.99 USD (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD (MSRP).

The bundle includes a 1TB Kingdom Hearts-themed PlayStation 4 Pro, a Kingdom Hearts-themed DualShock 4 controller, a copy of Kingdom Hearts III, a Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 theme and the Midnight Blue Keyblade.







Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

