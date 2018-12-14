God Eater 3 Post-Launch Updates to add Over 100 New Mission, Improve Action - News

Bandai Namco announced post-launch updates for God Eater 3 will add over 100 new mission and add action-level improvements.

God Eater 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 8, 2019. It will also launch in Japan on December 13 for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on February 8, 2019.

