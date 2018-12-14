Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 1.2 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released update version 1.2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The update adds a Hard difficulty to Adventure mode.

Read the patch notes below:

Offline Gameplay Adjusted difficulty of approaching challengers.

Online Gameplay When matchmaking in Quickplay, the Format setting of your Preferred Rules will be prioritized more. This may cause matchmaking to take more time. Also, there is no guarantee that matchmaking will be done exactly as shown in the set Preferred Rules. Increased the stability of the synchronous connection within Battle Arenas. NOTE: Online features require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Misc. Game balance adjustments. Various gameplay fixes. The following fighters had specific adjustments and changes: Donkey Kong, Link, Kirby, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Young Link, Olimar, Toon Link, Villager, Greninja, PAC-MAN, Duck Hunt, and Isabelle



