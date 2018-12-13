Final Fantasy XV x Final Fantasy XIV Gets Collaboration Launch Trailer - News

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for the Final Fantasy XIV-themed collaboration quest for Final Fantasy XV. It is available now as a free update.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the quest:

Available now to all FINAL FANTASY XV players as a free update, the event introduces a new in-game quest titled “Adventurer from Another World,” wherein Noctis embarks on a journey with the mysterious Miqo’te “Y’jhimei” to Perpetouss Keep, which concludes in a fierce battle with Garuda from FINAL FANTASY XIV. Players who complete the quest will receive special edition FINAL FANTASY XIV-themed costumes as a reward.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

