Dead or Alive 6 Gets Iron Fist Apprentice & Drunken Master Trailer

Team Ninja have released a new trailer for Dead or Alive 6 called "Iron Fist Apprentice & Drunken Master." It features the return of playable fighters Brad Wong and Eliot.

Brad Wong (voiced by Unshou Ishizuka)

The Drunken Fighter

Country: China

Age: 32

Blood Type: O

Height / Weight: 182cm / 76kg

Occupation: Unemployed

Favorite food or drink: Alcoholic beverages

Hobby: Go, Erhu

Fighting Style: Zui Quan – He specializes in confusing his opponent by using a range of unpredictable attacks from such unusual stances as standing on one foot, standing on his head, facing backwards, and even laying down on the ground.

A master of Zui Ba Xian Quan, he can usually be found with a drink in his hand. Aloof and never flustered, he loves women almost as much as he loves good liquor. He was spending his days training in the remote mountains of China, until his master ordered him to go on a journey to search for a legendary mysterious liquor. He has entered the 3rd and 4th Tournaments, but skipped the 5th, joining Eliot on his travels. His reasons for entering the tournament are unclear.

Eliot (voiced by Junko Minagawa)

Apprentice of the Iron Fist

Country: United Kingdom

Age: 18

Blood Type: AB

Height / Weight: 168cm / 55kg

Occupation: Traveling martial arts scholar

Favorite food or drink: Tea (especially herbal and oolong)

Fighting Style: Xingyi Quan + Xinyi Liuhe Quan – He charges forth, unleashing a furious volley of consecutive attacks, combining together both Xingyi Quan and Xinyi Liuhe Quan styles.

Eliot is an orphan, and he remains uncertain of why his master chose him to be his one and only disciple. It is in search of an answer to this that he has decided to enter the 4th Tournament. In order to hone his skills, he has left his master’s side and set off on a journey of self-discovery. Where, for some reason, he soon found himself accompanied by Brad Wong. Eventually, his training paid off, and he was able to learn the legendary Xinyi Liuhe Quan, entering the 6th DOA Tournament as a truly first-rate martial artist.

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019. It will also get released in arcades in Japan.

