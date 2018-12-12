The Escapists 2 Free Snow Way Out Update Out Now - News

Team17 has released the free Snow Way Out update for The Escapists 2.

Continuing the story from last year's free Santa's Shakedown update, Snow Way Out sees Santa trading his yearly gift-giving for a 24/7 year-round online retailer to maximize profits. Naughty or nice? No matter, anyone's free to buy from Billionaire Santa!

Take on the role as one of Santa's hardworking elves in the factory and warehouse in the North Pole. Outsmart and escape Santa's elf guards and robot workers and make your way to freedom either alone or with friends. Will you be able to make your escape?

