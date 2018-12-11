Sheltered Headed to Switch Next Week - News

Team17 announced Sheltered will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 18.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. After a global apocalypse, you take on the role of protecting four family members living in a deserted underground shelter. Their well-being and survival are your responsibility. One bad decision and a loved one is gone, forever.

Combat claustrophobia, radiation and mental exhaustion as you cling desperately to life in the cramped, cold underground shelter. You’ll have to leave the scant protection the shelter offers behind as you’re forced to venture outside into the dangerous, desolate wasteland to scavenge for vital supplies which could ensure your family’s survival for just one more day. Also, pets! Choose between a dog, cat, fish, snake or horse as your loyal companion.

The Nintendo Switch version includes the Surrounded and Stasis game modes, which will also become available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the same day via free game updates. Surrounded challenges you to survive 50 days with dwindling resources while under frequent attacks, and is the most intense way to experience the game. Stasis asks you to finish building a rocket to take you away from our dying planet before it’s too late. Fighting against the clock, will you make your way to the stars in time?

Key Features:

First time on Nintendo Switch: Sheltered is available on Nintendo Switch for the first time! Enjoy the apocalypse on the go in handheld mode or at home in TV mode or table top mode.

Extra content: Additional scenarios Surrounded and Stasis are included.

Family comes first: Keep your family alive and protect them from the ravages of the harsh post-apocalyptic world.

Make the shelter a home: Maintain your shelter – keep it secure, habitable and make sure that the family have enough resources to survive. Protect your shelter from hazards and infiltration!

Customisation: Your family is unique to you; you decide their gender, names and their appearance.

RPG mechanics: As your family develop, their stats will adapt with an evolving experience and trauma system. Attributes, strengths and weaknesses will dynamically change based on your choices.

Crafting system: Create comforts for your family’s shelter and equipment for aiding exploration.

Exploration: Send out your family to explore and gather resources for everyday living and crafting.

Recruitment system: Recruit outsiders with different personalities, integrate them into your shelter life and earn their loyalty.

Dynamic encounter system: Your family will encounter various threats including roaming factions and feral beasts.

Turn-based combat: For those that cannot be reasoned with, violence can be used as a last resort. Your family may depend on it.

Vehicles: Make exploration quicker and safer.

