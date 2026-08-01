Rideshare 'Stimulator' Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Saber Interactive and developer UNIGINE have announced Rideshare "Stimulator" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rideshare "Stimulator" is an immersive driving game that puts you behind the wheel as a rideshare business owner. Dodge traffic, follow the rules, and race the clock to drop off your quirky passengers, each with a story that’s either captivating, hilarious, or just plain weird.

Because you never know who you’re going to pick up next…

Expand Your Rideshare Business

Your driving style and the condition of your vehicle directly influence how passengers react, affecting your overall rating, reviews, and tips.

Meet Unpredictable Passengers

Each ride presents players with unique and unpredictable passenger stories, ensuring a diverse and engaging gameplay experience.

Dodge Real-World Traffic and Pedestrians

The city comes to life with dynamic real-world traffic. Wait for traffic lights, yield to pedestrians, and navigate the intricacies of a well-regulated traffic system.

Experience a Living, Breathing City

A visually stunning game world, crafted to offer immersive environments. Cruise through streets inspired by both European and American cities, each with its unique charm and beauty

Master Intuitive Car Controls

The game provides intuitive and accessible car controls, designed to offer an enjoyable driving experience for all players.

Maintain Your Vehicle

Between rides, keep the car clean, fix what needs fixing, and make sure it’s ready for whoever gets in next.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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