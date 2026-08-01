Wobbly Life Launches August 20 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Curve Games and developer RubberBandGames announced Wobbly Life – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on August 20.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

With nearly three million copies sold worldwide and more than two billion YouTube views, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition introduces new multiplayer features, seamless save migration, and the complete “Space Update.”

For those who have yet to take their first shaky steps onto Wobbly Island, the premise is simple: your dear old Grandma has had enough of your freeloading ways. She’s kicked you out of the house with one simple, loving command: GET A JOB! To make Grandma proud, you’ll have to find employment, earn cold hard cash, and eventually buy your very own Wobbly dream home.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Edition takes this chaotic, physics-driven paradise to a whole new level with exclusive system-level optimizations including:

One-to-Four-Player Local and Online Cooperative Play – The power of Switch 2 lets up to four Wobblies jump into local split-screen or online cooperative play, making every job, mission and adventure even more fun with friends.

– The power of Switch 2 lets up to four Wobblies jump into local split-screen or online cooperative play, making every job, mission and adventure even more fun with friends. Share the Fun with GameShare – Only one copy of Wobbly Life? No problem! With GameShare, you can invite up to three friends to join your adventure on their own Nintendo Switch systems, locally and online, without needing to purchase a copy.

– Only one copy of Wobbly Life? No problem! With GameShare, you can invite up to three friends to join your adventure on their own Nintendo Switch systems, locally and online, without needing to purchase a copy. Stay Connected with GameChat – Coordinate your next big heist—or just laugh at your friend’s terrible driving—using Switch 2’s built in GameChat. Talk with your friends sharing live audio and video directly through the console without leaving the game.

– Coordinate your next big heist—or just laugh at your friend’s terrible driving—using Switch 2’s built in GameChat. Talk with your friends sharing live audio and video directly through the console without leaving the game. Seamless Save Migration – Already playing on Nintendo Switch? Seamless transfer your save straight to your Switch 2. Your houses, your vehicles, and your stylish outfits are safe!

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes the massive “Space Update” at no additional cost. Earn your Space Licence, build rockets, and launch into Space World, an expansive zero-gravity playground twice the size of the original Wobbly Island, where asteroid mining, cosmic gardening, new missions, and alien discoveries await.

Unmatched Sandbox Scale

Over 100 unique missions and jobs to unlock, ranging from classic firefighting and pizza delivery to deep-space exploration.

Over 90 ridiculous vehicles to ride around (and inevitably crash).

Over 500 unlockable clothing items to show off your signature, noodle-limbed style.

Interactive sandbox world where almost everything can be grabbed, thrown, or played with.

An infinite amount of hilarious, wobbly fun!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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