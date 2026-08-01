Slain 2: The Beast Within Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Steel Mantis side-scrolling action game, Slain 2: The Beast Within, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the console reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the ongoing saga of sentient sword Bathoryn and his many wielders, the battle rages on against the demonic forces of Lord Vroll, spanning the vast reaches of the galaxy.

The night is dark, and the hunt is endless. Prince Akran, the last of the Wolf Knights, wields Bathoryn and the fury of the full moon to reclaim a dying land.

Will he rise, or will darkness claim all?

Ferocious Combat

Unleash brutal melee strikes and precision-based attacks, countering foes in a deadly ballet of steel and fury. The sentient blade Bathoryn grants elemental powers, letting you cleave through enemies with fire, ice, and raw devastation.

Blood of Wolf Knights

Under the full moon, the Beast within emerges. Embrace the monstrous power of the Wolf Knights and transform into a feral werewolf, unleashing a torrent of claws, teeth, and beastly power that obliterates all in your path.

Three Deadly Quests

Akran’s path is paved with peril. Venture through three brutal, hand-crafted quests – each featuring their own sinister landscapes, twisted lore, and nightmarish foes. Sail ghostly seas, storm haunted castles, and descend into the abyss to claim the sacred relics: The Eye, The Heart, and The Dagger.

Legendary Bosses

Confront monstrous entities born from the darkest pits of the world. Slay ancient spirits, vengeful witches, abyssal warlocks, and grotesque horrors—each battle pushing your skill to its limits in intense, challenging duels.

A World in Ruin

Explore the shattered remains of the once-mighty kingdom. From the shadow-drenched streets of Wolftown to the mist-choked highlands and the depths of the cursed catacombs, every location is dripping with gothic atmosphere and lethal traps.

Release the Beast Within

The time for hesitation is over. Akran’s fate—and the fate of the kingdom—rests in your hands. The hunt begins now.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles