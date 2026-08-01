Nioh 3 - Hell Rising DLC Launches August 19 - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the Hell Rising DLC for Nioh 3 will launch on August 19.

The DLC is included in the Season Pass, which will also include the second DLC called Bloody Insurrection.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Our protagonist and appointed shogun, Takechiyo, journeys through time and is led to Edo in the future by an unknown yokai he met in his dreams. There, following the death of the future Takechiyo, the era of peace has ended, and Edo has been retaken by the Crucible. With the cooperation of a one-eyed swordsman, Yagyu Jubei, and a Spanish envoy, Rodrigo, Takechiyo faces yet another plot revolving around Spirit Stones and an enemy with a strong resentment towards the shogunate.

New Stage: Edo in 1651, the Keian Era – In 1651, during the Keian era, Edo was supposed to be enveloped in peace. However, the large castle town that was once proof of the shogunate’s authority has transformed into a hellish wasteland plagued by the gales of the Crucible. Yokai, human rebels, and alchemists from foreign lands have descended on Edo, creating a battlefield fraught with chaos. With the shogun’s absence, areas across the Edo castle town have been overridden with yokai. Amidst tense battles against unknown yokai and new mysteries, new encounters await.

– In 1651, during the Keian era, Edo was supposed to be enveloped in peace. However, the large castle town that was once proof of the shogunate’s authority has transformed into a hellish wasteland plagued by the gales of the Crucible. Yokai, human rebels, and alchemists from foreign lands have descended on Edo, creating a battlefield fraught with chaos. With the shogun’s absence, areas across the Edo castle town have been overridden with yokai. Amidst tense battles against unknown yokai and new mysteries, new encounters await. New Weapons: Hoko & Shield and Ninja Hoko & Shield – A weapon set that balances the offensive capabilities of the short spear with the defensive capabilities of the shield. The hoko & shield and the ninja hoko & shield have a great many uses in battle, ranging from basic attacks like defending with the shield while attacking with the short spear, to tactical moves like flinging the shield at the enemy.

– A weapon set that balances the offensive capabilities of the short spear with the defensive capabilities of the shield. The hoko & shield and the ninja hoko & shield have a great many uses in battle, ranging from basic attacks like defending with the shield while attacking with the short spear, to tactical moves like flinging the shield at the enemy. A New Enemy Stands Before Takechiyo – Enemies with unprecedented strength stand in Takechiyo’s way, including the one-eyed swordsman, Yagyu Jubei. Dominate fierce battles and obtain new equipment and Soul Cores in order to grow even stronger.

– Enemies with unprecedented strength stand in Takechiyo’s way, including the one-eyed swordsman, Yagyu Jubei. Dominate fierce battles and obtain new equipment and Soul Cores in order to grow even stronger. A New Horizon: Enlightened One’s Journey – The Enlightened One’s Journey, a difficulty mode that exceeds the Shogun’s Journey, is now available. This mode offers more possibilities for growth, including stronger equipment, additional Soul Cores, higher level caps, and higher +value caps through Soul Matching. (Note: This mode is unlocked by completing the Shogun’s Journey.)

New Equipment: Hundred Demon Realms Picture Scrolls

Fight highly customizable battles over and over again, while carefully selecting the effects of Hundred Demon Realms Picture Scrolls to create self-imposed challenges. Winning the unique battles of each scroll will enable players to unlock that scroll as a piece of equipment and earn the chance to obtain special effects by winning further battles.

The combination of enemies, stages, and special rules offer countless variations. Highly valuable scrolls may also appear at times.

This feature is available not only for solo play, but for multiplayer sessions as well. Train alongside your friends by challenging yourself on millions of battlefields.

Other New Elements

New Guardian Spirits, skills, Martial Arts, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic, Graces, and more.

Nioh 3 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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